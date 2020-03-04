Why the Free Speech Union is taking on an Oxford college

The Free Speech Union has submitted a letter of complaint to the Rector of Exeter College after the Oxford history professor Selina Todd was barred from addressing a conference at the college on Saturday.

Todd was stopped from speaking about the women's liberation movement at an event that she had helped organise after trans activists complained about some of her views.

The Rector, Professor Sir Rick Trainor, has acknowledged the letter and said the matter will be investigated under the College’s complaints procedure.