Watch: Boris struggles to say if he’ll change nappies

After a prolonged spell of avoiding media interviews, Boris Johnson finally came out of hiding today and appeared on breakfast television. The Prime Minister was interviewed by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on ITV's This Morning.

And while Boris handled questions on the coronavirus, flooding and the Priti Patel bullying scandal with relative ease, in the end it was a rather simpler question that seemed to stump the PM.

At the end of the interview, Willoughby and Schofield congratulated Boris – who is famously reluctant to discuss his private life – on the news that he is expecting a child in early summer. The PM said he was 'very excited' about the baby's arrival, but became rather more uncomfortable when asked by Schofield if he would change nappies once the baby was born. The Prime Minister initially suggested that he wasn't even going to answer the simple question, and it was only after being nudged by Willoughby that he conceded he would 'expect' to muck in.

Watch here:

The PM has said this week that he will 'almost certainly' take paternity leave when his child is born. After that performance, Mr S isn't confident he'll be much help...