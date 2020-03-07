2447: No small matter

One clued light can be associated with ten unclued ones. Ignore accents. One solution is an IVR.

Across

4 Thrills if Leicester is rebuilt (11)

Down

11 A guy inside upset funny Shakespearean philosopher (9)13 European articles on new growth – fails to hit target (11)14 Jar in school laboratory (4)15 ‘Parking no good’ – sign on Port Moresby vehicle (3)18 This could be spent anywhere except Hungary (7, two words)19 Chap comes back in new suit, gets big wave (7)22 A shirt tailored for goddess (6)23 Row about note given by particular bell (6)27 Agree to embark (5, two words)29 Steaks sent back, possessing offensive odour (6, hyphened)34 Every motoring organisation he joins is a pain (7)35 Priest continuing with unfinished story of a face (7)38 Short reference complicated the plot (3)39 New driver, one with flash car (4)40 Somehow gets the slip and rests assured (11, two words)41 The cat’s whiskers? (5)42 Variety of catheters commonly seen in theatres (9, two words)43 Deals covering daily business periodicals (11, two words)

1 Note Carol’s nice new kitchen equipment (11, two words)

3 Brontë seasons pronounced trendsetters (11)5 Description of Jaws might be magic (7)7 Consult with German chap, off his head inhaling pot (6, two words)8 Heinous criminal coming from one’s office (7, two words)10 Reckons that grounds cover one mile (9)15 Video advertisement for Farah? (5)16 Demonstrated desire to block way that’s used by sewer (11, two words)20 Pull in exterior ship’s rope (9)21 Hefty rock upended (3)25 Switching positions at prison officer centre (5, two words)26 Lad comes over as a lout (3)28 Lag on the outside? (7)33 Drop handkerchief in river (6)36 Carpet the setter after a fiddle (5)

